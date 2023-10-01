Single-family home in Petaluma sells for $875,000

700 Oak Terrace (Google Street View)

A historic house located at 700 Oak Terrace in Petaluma has a new owner.

The 768-square-foot property, built in 1900, was sold on Sept. 15, 2023, for $875,000, or $1,139 per square foot. This single-story home has one bedroom and one bath. In addition, the house features an attached garage.

Other houses have recently been purchased nearby:

A 1,775-square-foot home at 413 Fair Street in Petaluma sold in September 2023 for $928,500, a price per square foot of $523. The home has 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.

In June 2023, a 3,495-square-foot home on English Street in Petaluma sold for $1,649,000, a price per square foot of $472. The home has 4 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms.

On Baker Street in Petaluma in January 2023 a 1,420-square-foot home was sold for $890,000, a price per square foot of $627. The home has 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.

