A house located at 4995 Filament St. in Rohnert Park has a new owner. The 1,900-square-foot property, built in 1981, was sold on March 13, 2023. The $620,000 purchase price works out to $326 per square foot. The property features three bedrooms, two bathrooms, a garage, and two parking spaces. The unit sits on an 0.3-acre lot.

Additional houses that have recently changed hands close by include:

On Filament Street in Rohnert Park in March 2023 a 2,234-square-foot home was sold for $790,000, a price per square foot of $354.

A 2,470-square-foot home at 5728 Dexter Circle in Rohnert Park sold in January 2023 for $810,000, a price per square foot of $328.

In March 2023, a 2,234-square-foot home on Fairway Drive in Rohnert Park sold for $687,500, a price per square foot of $308.

This automated story was produced for the Santa Rosa Press Democrat by United Robots using artificial intelligence and data science. Property information is compiled from municipal assessors in Sonoma County. For any errors email info@pressdemocrat.com.