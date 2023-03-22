Single-family home in Rohnert Park sells for $700,000

A house located at 7191 Barbi Lane in Rohnert Park has a new owner. The 1,762-square-foot property, built in 1965, was sold on Jan. 9, 2023. The $700,000 purchase price works out to $397 per square foot. The property features four bedrooms, two baths, an attached garage, and two parking spaces. The unit sits on a 6,534-square-foot lot.

Additional houses that have recently been sold close by include:

In February 2023, a 1,100-square-foot home on Alta Avenue in Rohnert Park sold for $450,000, a price per square foot of $409.

A 1,300-square-foot home at 7642 Bernice Avenue in Rohnert Park sold in December 2022 for $705,000, a price per square foot of $542.

On Burton Avenue in Rohnert Park in January 2023 a 1,269-square-foot home was sold for $640,000, a price per square foot of $504.

This automated story was produced for the Santa Rosa Press Democrat by United Robots using artificial intelligence and data science. Property information is compiled from municipal assessors in Sonoma County. For any errors email info@pressdemocrat.com.