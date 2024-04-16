Single-family home in Rohnert Park sells for $735,000

430 Santa Barbara Drive (Google Street View)

The property located at 430 Santa Barbara Drive in Rohnert Park was sold on March 26, 2024 for $735,000, or $390 per square foot.

The house, built in 1961, has an interior space of 1,887 square feet.

The layout of this single-story house includes three bedrooms and three baths. The property is equipped with central heating and a cooling system. The property sits on a 5,662-square-foot lot.

Additional houses that have recently been purchased close by include:

On Santa Barbara Court in Rohnert Park in February 2023 a 1,240-square-foot home was sold for $375,000, a price per square foot of $302. The home has 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.

A 1,240-square-foot home at 404 Santa Barbara Court in Rohnert Park sold in November 2023 for $745,000, a price per square foot of $601. The home has 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.

In January 2023, a 1,200-square-foot home on Bridgit Drive in Rohnert Park sold for $571,000, a price per square foot of $476. The home has 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.

