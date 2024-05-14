Single-family home in Rohnert Park sells for $799,000

6095 Dawn Court (Google Street View)

A spacious house located at 6095 Dawn Court in Rohnert Park has new owners.

The 2,080-square-foot property, built in 1976, was sold on April 22, 2024, for $799,000, or $384 per square foot.

This single-story house presents a roomy floor plan, featuring four bedrooms and two baths. On the exterior, the home features wood shake roofing / shingles. Inside, a fireplace adds character to the home. The property is equipped with a cooling system. Additionally, the home is equipped with a two-car garage, accommodating vehicles and storage needs efficiently. Spanning 8,712 square feet, the property's lot showcases a pool.

These nearby houses have also recently been purchased:

On Dawn Drive in Rohnert Park in December 2023 a 1,738-square-foot home was sold for $760,000, a price per square foot of $437. The home has 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.

In June 2023, a 1,412-square-foot home on Country Club Drive in Rohnert Park sold for $760,000, a price per square foot of $538. The home has 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.

A 2,226-square-foot home at 941 Elsa Court in Rohnert Park sold in April 2023 for $650,000, a price per square foot of $292. The home has 4 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms.

