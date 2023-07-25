Single-family home in Santa Rosa sells for $1.2 million

The spacious property located at 6269 Meadowstone Drive in Santa Rosa was sold on July 6, 2023 for $1,165,000, or $498 per square foot. The house, built in 1994, has an interior space of 2,338 square feet. The layout of this single-story home includes three bedrooms and two baths. Inside, there is a fireplace. Additionally, the house comes with an attached two-car garage, allowing for convenient vehicle storage and additional storage space. The lot of the property covers a substancial area of 0.4-acre.

Other houses have recently been purchased nearby:

A 2,281-square-foot home at 6256 Meadowstone Drive in Santa Rosa sold in June 2023 for $1,050,000, a price per square foot of $460. The home has 3 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms.

In April 2023, a 1,361-square-foot home on Stone Bridge Road in Santa Rosa sold for $580,000, a price per square foot of $426. The home has 2 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.

On Meadowridge Lane in Santa Rosa in February 2023 a 1,665-square-foot home was sold for $675,000, a price per square foot of $405. The home has 2 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms.

This automated story was produced for the Santa Rosa Press Democrat using artificial intelligence and data science. Property information is compiled from municipal assessors in Sonoma County. For any errors email info@pressdemocrat.com.