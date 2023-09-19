Single-family home in Santa Rosa sells for $1 million

1506 Ronne Drive (Google Street View)

A 2,893-square-foot house built in 1991 has changed hands.

The spacious property located at 1506 Ronne Drive in Santa Rosa was sold on Aug. 31, 2023. The $1,033,500 purchase price works out to $357 per square foot. This two-story home boasts a generous living space with five bedrooms and three bathrooms. Inside, a fireplace adds character to the home. Additionally, the house comes with an attached two-car garage, allowing for convenient vehicle storage and additional storage space.

These nearby houses have also recently been purchased:

In May 2023, a 1,408-square-foot home on Hoen Avenue in Santa Rosa sold for $650,000, a price per square foot of $462. The home has 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.

A 1,702-square-foot home at 3402 Sidney Square in Santa Rosa sold in February 2023 for $560,000, a price per square foot of $329. The home has 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.

On Creekside Road in Santa Rosa in August 2023 a 2,092-square-foot home was sold for $1,360,000, a price per square foot of $650. The home has 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.

