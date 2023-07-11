Single-family home in Santa Rosa sells for $1 million

The spacious property located at 1458 Great Heron Drive in Santa Rosa was sold on June 26, 2023. The $1,010,000 purchase price works out to $463 per square foot. The house, built in 2001, has an interior space of 2,182 square feet. This single-story house offers a capacious living environment with its four bedrooms and two bathrooms. Inside, a fireplace enhances the ambiance of the living area. Additionally, the house features an attached two-car garage, providing ample room for vehicles and storage needs. The property encompasses a generous 10,454 square feet of land.

Additional houses that have recently been purchased close by include:

On Twilight Way in Santa Rosa in March 2023 a 1,299-square-foot home was sold for $795,000, a price per square foot of $612. The home has 3 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms.

A 3,376-square-foot home at 1444 Nighthawk Drive in Santa Rosa sold in April 2023 for $1,685,000, a price per square foot of $499. The home has 6 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms.

In January 2023, a 2,795-square-foot home on Caber Drive in Santa Rosa sold for $950,000, a price per square foot of $340. The home has 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.

This automated story was produced for the Santa Rosa Press Democrat using artificial intelligence and data science. Property information is compiled from municipal assessors in Sonoma County. For any errors email info@pressdemocrat.com.