Single-family home in Santa Rosa sells for $475,000

A 1,075-square-foot house built in 1955 has changed hands. The property located at 1116 Vallejo Street in Santa Rosa was sold on May 16, 2023, for $475,000, or $442 per square foot. The property features two bedrooms, one bathroom, an attached garage, and two parking spaces. It sits on a 6,969-square-foot lot.

Other houses have recently changed hands nearby:

On Corlano Avenue in Santa Rosa in April 2023 a 1,075-square-foot home was sold for $663,000, a price per square foot of $617.

In December 2022, a 1,109-square-foot home on Vallejo Street in Santa Rosa sold for $575,000, a price per square foot of $518.

A 1,529-square-foot home at 1725 Solano Drive in Santa Rosa sold in December 2022 for $700,000, a price per square foot of $458.

This automated story was produced for the Santa Rosa Press Democrat using artificial intelligence and data science. Property information is compiled from municipal assessors in Sonoma County. For any errors email info@pressdemocrat.com.