Single-family home in Santa Rosa sells for $550,000

A 1,606-square-foot house built in 1930 has changed hands. The property located at 1626 Bryden Lane in Santa Rosa was sold on July 31, 2023. The $550,000 purchase price works out to $342 per square foot. The layout of this two-story home consists of three bedrooms and one bath. Inside, a fireplace adds character to the home. The property is equipped with a cooling system. In addition, the home provides a garage.

Other houses have recently been purchased nearby:

On Montecito Avenue in Santa Rosa in March 2023 a 1,138-square-foot home was sold for $662,500, a price per square foot of $582. The home has 2 bedrooms 1 bathroom.

In January 2023, a 3,124-square-foot home on McDonald Avenue in Santa Rosa sold for $1,925,000, a price per square foot of $616. The home has 5 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms.

A 2,563-square-foot home at 1986 Dowling Court in Santa Rosa sold in March 2023 for $1,175,000, a price per square foot of $458. The home has 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.

This automated story was produced for the Santa Rosa Press Democrat using artificial intelligence and data science. Property information is compiled from municipal assessors in Sonoma County. For any errors email info@pressdemocrat.com.