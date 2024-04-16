Single-family home in Santa Rosa sells for $632,000

6832 Montecito Court (Google Street View)

A 1,702-square-foot house built in 1975 has changed hands.

The property located at 6832 Montecito Court in Santa Rosa was sold on March 28, 2024. The $632,000 purchase price works out to $371 per square foot.

This single-story home offers a roomy layout with four bedrooms and two baths. Inside, a fireplace adds character to the home. The property occupies a lot of 6,534 square feet.

Additional houses that have recently been sold close by include:

In February 2024, a 1,080-square-foot home on Saint Mary Drive in Santa Rosa sold for $625,000, a price per square foot of $579. The home has 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.

On Baird Road in Santa Rosa in February 2024 a 2,708-square-foot home was sold for $900,000, a price per square foot of $332. The home has 4 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.

A 1,164-square-foot home at 5029 McCloskey Court in Santa Rosa sold in September 2023 for $671,000, a price per square foot of $576. The home has 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.

This automated story was produced for the Santa Rosa Press Democrat using artificial intelligence and data science. Property information is compiled from municipal assessors in Sonoma County. For any errors email info@pressdemocrat.com.