Single-family home in Santa Rosa sells for $655,000

A 1,146-square-foot house built in 1955 has changed hands. The property located at 404 Ashbury Avenue in Santa Rosa was sold on July 11, 2023, for $655,000, or $572 per square foot. This single-story home has three bedrooms and two bathrooms. On the exterior, the house is characterized by the use of composition shingles on the roof. Inside, there is a fireplace. The property is equipped with floor/wall heating and a cooling system. Additionally, the home includes an attached two-car garage, ensuring ample room for parking and storage. The lot of the property is substantial, measuring 5,662 square feet.

Other houses have recently been sold nearby:

In April 2023, a 1,075-square-foot home on Corlano Avenue in Santa Rosa sold for $663,000, a price per square foot of $617. The home has 2 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.

A 2,052-square-foot home at 812 Brigham Avenue in Santa Rosa sold in May 2023 for $782,500, a price per square foot of $381. The home has 3 bedrooms 1 bathroom.

On Vallejo Street in Santa Rosa in December 2022 a 1,109-square-foot home was sold for $575,000, a price per square foot of $518. The home has 2 bedrooms 1 bathroom.

This automated story was produced for the Santa Rosa Press Democrat using artificial intelligence and data science. Property information is compiled from municipal assessors in Sonoma County. For any errors email info@pressdemocrat.com.