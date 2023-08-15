Single-family home in Santa Rosa sells for $683,000

A house located at 1927 Goldpan Way in Santa Rosa has new owners. The 1,343-square-foot property, built in 1999, was sold on July 27, 2023. The $683,000 purchase price works out to $509 per square foot. The layout of this single-story home includes three bedrooms and two bathrooms. The lot of the property is substantial, measuring 6,969 square feet.

These nearby houses have also recently changed hands:

In July 2023, a 820-square-foot home on Hearn Avenue in Santa Rosa sold for $300,000, a price per square foot of $366. The home has 2 bedrooms 1 bathroom.

A 1,716-square-foot home at 2624 Wild Bill Way in Santa Rosa sold in February 2023 for $679,000, a price per square foot of $396. The home has 4 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.

On Arrowhead Drive in Santa Rosa in December 2022 a 2,075-square-foot home was sold for $682,500, a price per square foot of $329. The home has 4 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms.

This automated story was produced for the Santa Rosa Press Democrat using artificial intelligence and data science. Property information is compiled from municipal assessors in Sonoma County. For any errors email info@pressdemocrat.com.