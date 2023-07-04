Single-family home in Santa Rosa sells for $685,000

A 1,400-square-foot house built in 1967 has changed hands. The property located at 752 West Eighth Street in Santa Rosa was sold on June 14, 2023, for $685,000, or $489 per square foot. This single-story home has three bedrooms and two bathrooms. Inside, a fireplace adds character to the home. The property is equipped with a cooling system. Additionally, the home provides a one-car garage, offering a dedicated parking spot and storage area. The lot of the property covers a substancial area of 9,147 square feet.

Other houses have recently changed hands nearby:

On Heather Drive in Santa Rosa in February 2023 a 2,202-square-foot home was sold for $635,000, a price per square foot of $288. The home has 4 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms.

In May 2023, a 1,331-square-foot home on Umland Drive in Santa Rosa sold for $645,000, a price per square foot of $485. The home has 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.

A 1,232-square-foot home at 1505 Heather Drive in Santa Rosa sold in January 2023 for $624,000, a price per square foot of $506. The home has 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.

