Single-family home in Santa Rosa sells for $705,000

5432 Evonne Avenue (Google Street View)

The property located at 5432 Evonne Avenue in Santa Rosa was sold on March 22, 2024.

The $705,000 purchase price works out to $501 per square foot.

The house, built in 1960, has an interior space of 1,408 square feet.

The layout of this single-story house consists of three bedrooms and two bathrooms. Inside, there is a fireplace. The property is equipped with a cooling system. Additionally, the house comes with an attached two-car garage, allowing for convenient vehicle storage and additional storage space. The property occupies a lot of 7,405 square feet.

These nearby houses have also recently changed hands:

A 1,240-square-foot home at 5432 Melita Road in Santa Rosa sold in February 2023 for $679,000, a price per square foot of $548. The home has 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.

In May 2023, a 2,134-square-foot home on Hazelwood Court in Santa Rosa sold for $1,077,000, a price per square foot of $505. The home has 4 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.

On Diane Way in Santa Rosa in July 2023 a 1,570-square-foot home was sold for $887,000, a price per square foot of $565. The home has 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.

