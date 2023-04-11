Single-family home in Santa Rosa sells for $800,000

A house located at 519 Buena Vista Drive in Santa Rosa has new owners. The 1,466-square-foot property, built in 1962, was sold on March 23, 2023. The $800,000 purchase price works out to $546 per square foot. The property features four bedrooms and three bathrooms. The unit sits on a 10,454-square-foot lot.

Other houses have recently been purchased nearby:

In December 2022, a 2,734-square-foot home on Terra Linda Court in Santa Rosa sold for $950,000, a price per square foot of $347.

A 3,770-square-foot home at 2757 Chanate Road in Santa Rosa sold in February 2023 for $1,390,000, a price per square foot of $369.

On Palisades Drive in Santa Rosa in February 2023 a 2,234-square-foot home was sold for $929,000, a price per square foot of $416.

This automated story was produced for the Santa Rosa Press Democrat by United Robots using artificial intelligence and data science. Property information is compiled from municipal assessors in Sonoma County. For any errors email info@pressdemocrat.com.