Single-family home in Sebastopol sells for $975,000

A house located at 6395 Lone Pine Road in Sebastopol has a new owner.

The 1,659-square-foot property, built in 1963, was sold on April 10, 2024.

The $975,000 purchase price works out to $588 per square foot.

The layout of this single-story home consists of three bedrooms and two baths. Inside, a fireplace adds character to the home. The property is equipped with a cooling system. Additionally, the house includes an attached two-car garage, ensuring ample room for parking and storage. The lot of the property covers an area of 0.7-acre.

Other houses have recently changed hands nearby:

A 1,722-square-foot home at 970 Cunningham Road in Sebastopol sold in September 2023 for $940,000, a price per square foot of $546. The home has 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.

In February 2023, a 2,253-square-foot home on Misty Hills Lane in Sebastopol sold for $995,000, a price per square foot of $442. The home has 4 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms.

On Harvard Drive in Sebastopol in May 2023 a 2,300-square-foot home was sold for $1,402,000, a price per square foot of $610. The home has 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.

