Single-family home in Windsor sells for $1.1 million

A house located at 9596 Vancouver Lane in Windsor has a new owner. The 1,998-square-foot property, built in 1991, was sold on June 27, 2023. The $1,050,000 purchase price works out to $526 per square foot. The layout of this single-story home consists of three bedrooms and two bathrooms. Outside, the home presents roofing composed of wood shake roofing / shingles materials. Inside, there is a fireplace. Additionally, the house is equipped with an attached three-car garage, accommodating vehicles and storage needs efficiently. The property encompasses a generous 0.4-acre of land.

Other houses have recently changed hands nearby:

A 2,488-square-foot home at 9212 Piccadilly Circle in Windsor sold in April 2023 for $910,000, a price per square foot of $366. The home has 4 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms.

In February 2023, a 1,544-square-foot home on Buena Tierra Way in Windsor sold for $805,000, a price per square foot of $521. The home has 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.

On Espana Way in Windsor in February 2023 a 1,544-square-foot home was sold for $741,000, a price per square foot of $480. The home has 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.

This automated story was produced for the Santa Rosa Press Democrat using artificial intelligence and data science. Property information is compiled from municipal assessors in Sonoma County. For any errors email info@pressdemocrat.com.