Single-family home in Windsor sells for $685,000

A house located at 45 Cock Robin Avenue in Windsor has new owners. The 1,120-square-foot property, built in 1972, was sold on June 26, 2023. The $685,000 purchase price works out to $612 per square foot. The layout of this single-story home consists of three bedrooms and one bath. The property is equipped with a cooling system. In addition, the house includes an attached two-car garage, offering generous space for vehicles and storage requirements. Situated on a spacious 10,890-square-foot lot, the property offers ample outdoor space.

These nearby houses have also recently been sold:

On Flametree Circle in Windsor in February 2023 a 1,795-square-foot home was sold for $752,000, a price per square foot of $419. The home has 3 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms.

A 1,864-square-foot home at 581 Quaking Aspen Lane in Windsor sold in April 2023 for $750,000, a price per square foot of $402. The home has 4 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms.

In March 2023, a 1,864-square-foot home on Planetree Drive in Windsor sold for $681,000, a price per square foot of $365. The home has 4 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms.

