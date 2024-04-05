Single-family home in Windsor sells for $876,000

129 Wooded Glen Court (Google Street View)

The property located at 129 Wooded Glen Court in Windsor was sold on March 18, 2024.

The $876,000 purchase price works out to $536 per square foot.

The house, built in 1992, has an interior space of 1,633 square feet.

This two-story house provides a generous living space with its four bedrooms and three bathrooms. Inside, there is a fireplace. The lot of the property covers an area of 6,969 square feet.

Additional houses that have recently been purchased close by include:

On Claudius Way in Windsor in April 2023 a 1,563-square-foot home was sold for $650,000, a price per square foot of $416. The home has 3 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms.

A 2,030-square-foot home at 9336 Jessica Drive in Windsor sold in September 2023 for $839,000, a price per square foot of $413. The home has 4 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms.

In March 2024, a 1,826-square-foot home on Othello Court in Windsor sold for $820,000, a price per square foot of $449. The home has 4 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms.

This automated story was produced for the Santa Rosa Press Democrat using artificial intelligence and data science. Property information is compiled from municipal assessors in Sonoma County. For any errors email info@pressdemocrat.com.