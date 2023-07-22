Single-family home sells for $1.1 million in Petaluma

A house located at 725 English Street in Petaluma has new owners. The 1,882-square-foot property, built in 1965, was sold on June 30, 2023, for $1,115,000, or $592 per square foot. This single-story house has three bedrooms and two bathrooms. Inside, there is a fireplace. The property is equipped with a cooling system. In addition, the house includes a detached two-car garage, offering generous space for vehicles and storage requirements. The lot of the property is substantial, measuring 10,454 square feet.

These nearby houses have also recently been purchased:

On Webster Street in Petaluma in April 2023 a 855-square-foot home was sold for $925,000, a price per square foot of $1,082. The home has 2 bedrooms 1 bathroom.

In June 2023, a 2,086-square-foot home on Hill Boulevard in Petaluma sold for $875,000, a price per square foot of $419. The home has 1 bedroom and 3 bathrooms.

A 2,340-square-foot home at 15 Haven Drive in Petaluma sold in February 2023 for $1,350,000, a price per square foot of $577. The home has 4 bedrooms and 4 bathrooms.

