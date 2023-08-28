Single-family home sells for $1.1 million in Santa Rosa

A spacious house located at 729 Montclair Drive in Santa Rosa has new owners. The 2,050-square-foot property, built in 1977, was sold on Aug. 10, 2023. The $1,050,000 purchase price works out to $512 per square foot. This two-story home offers a spacious layout with four bedrooms and three bathrooms. Inside, a fireplace enhances the ambiance of the living area. In addition, the house features an attached two-car garage.

These nearby houses have also recently been sold:

A 2,488-square-foot home at 804 Sentinel Court in Santa Rosa sold in August 2023 for $990,000, a price per square foot of $398. The home has 4 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.

In May 2023, a 1,443-square-foot home on Montclair Drive in Santa Rosa sold for $827,500, a price per square foot of $573. The home has 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.

On Montclair Drive in Santa Rosa in July 2023 a 1,384-square-foot home was sold for $790,000, a price per square foot of $571. The home has 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.

