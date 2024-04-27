Single-family home sells for $1.3 million in Healdsburg

824 Center Street (Google Street View)

The spacious property located at 824 Center Street in Healdsburg was sold on April 3, 2024 for $1,325,000, or $631 per square foot.

The house, built in 1949, has an interior space of 2,100 square feet.

This two-story home boasts a generous living space with four bedrooms and three bathrooms. The home's outer structure has tar and gravel roofing. Inside, a fireplace adds character to the home. The property is equipped with a cooling system. Additionally, the home is equipped with a detached one-car garage, offering a designated parking space and extra storage capacity. The lot of the property covers an area of 7,405 square feet.

Additional houses that have recently been sold close by include:

A 2,891-square-foot home at 980 Jasmine Court in Healdsburg sold in February 2024 for $1,575,000, a price per square foot of $545. The home has 4 bedrooms and 4 bathrooms.

On Langhart Court in Healdsburg in March 2024 a 2,346-square-foot home was sold for $1,650,000, a price per square foot of $703. The home has 4 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms.

In March 2023, a 1,970-square-foot home on Center Street in Healdsburg sold for $1,820,000, a price per square foot of $924. The home has 2 bedrooms 1 bathroom.

This automated story was produced for the Santa Rosa Press Democrat using artificial intelligence and data science. Property information is compiled from municipal assessors in Sonoma County. For any errors email info@pressdemocrat.com.