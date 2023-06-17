Single-family home sells for $1.3 million in Healdsburg

The property located at 416 East Street in Healdsburg was sold on May 25, 2023 for $1,263,000, or $1,162 per square foot. The house, built in 1934, has an interior space of 1,087 square feet. The property features two bedrooms, one bathroom, and a detached garage as well as one parking space. The unit sits on a 2,613-square-foot lot.

Other houses have recently changed hands nearby:

A 2,053-square-foot home at 306 Fitch Street in Healdsburg sold in December 2022 for $2,050,000, a price per square foot of $999. The home has 4 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms.

In February 2023, a 1,720-square-foot home on Grant Street in Healdsburg sold for $1,575,000, a price per square foot of $916. The home has 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.

On Brown Street in Healdsburg in April 2023 a 743-square-foot home was sold for $867,000, a price per square foot of $1,167. The home has 2 bedrooms 1 bathroom.

