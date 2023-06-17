Single-family home sells for $1.8 million in Petaluma

A 2,304-square-foot house built in 1910 has changed hands. The spacious historic property located at 215 Prospect Street in Petaluma was sold on June 1, 2023. The $1,755,000 purchase price works out to $762 per square foot. The property features three bedrooms, three bathrooms, and a detached garage. The unit sits on a 4,356-square-foot lot.

Additional houses that have recently been purchased close by include:

A 1,036-square-foot home at 312 Walnut Street in Petaluma sold in May 2023 for $1,000,000, a price per square foot of $965. The home has 2 bedrooms 1 bathroom.

On Oak Street in Petaluma in January 2023 a 886-square-foot home was sold for $680,000, a price per square foot of $767. The home has 2 bedrooms 1 bathroom.

In March 2023, a 1,854-square-foot home on Prospect Street in Petaluma sold for $1,200,000, a price per square foot of $647. The home has 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.

This automated story was produced for the Santa Rosa Press Democrat using artificial intelligence and data science. Property information is compiled from municipal assessors in Sonoma County. For any errors email info@pressdemocrat.com.