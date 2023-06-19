Single-family home sells for $1.8 million in Santa Rosa

A 3,864-square-foot house built in 1989 has changed hands. The spacious property located at 4833 Skycrest Way in Santa Rosa was sold on June 1, 2023, for $1,825,000, or $472 per square foot. The property features three bedrooms, three bathrooms, an attached garage, and four parking spaces. It sits on a 0.6-acre lot.

Other houses have recently been sold nearby:

A 2,514-square-foot home at 3564 Foxwood Place in Santa Rosa sold in April 2023 for $1,603,000, a price per square foot of $638. The home has 3 bedrooms and 4 bathrooms.

On Woodview Drive in Santa Rosa in February 2023 a 2,523-square-foot home was sold for $960,000, a price per square foot of $380. The home has 4 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms.

In May 2023, a 2,081-square-foot home on Tee View Court in Santa Rosa sold for $1,250,000, a price per square foot of $601. The home has 3 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms.

