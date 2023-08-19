Single-family home sells for $1 million in Petaluma

A spacious house located at 407 Barons Way in Petaluma has new owners. The 3,418-square-foot property, built in 1997, was sold on July 31, 2023, for $1,035,000, or $303 per square foot. This two-story house boasts a generous living space with four bedrooms and four bathrooms. Inside, a fireplace enhances the ambiance of the living area.

These nearby houses have also recently been sold:

A 3,029-square-foot home at 1823 Maiden Lane in Petaluma sold in June 2023 for $1,875,000, a price per square foot of $619. The home has 4 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms.

On Pembridge Street in Petaluma in April 2023 a 2,088-square-foot home was sold for $990,000, a price per square foot of $474. The home has 4 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms.

In June 2023, a 2,088-square-foot home on Rainier Circle in Petaluma sold for $975,000, a price per square foot of $467. The home has 4 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms.

