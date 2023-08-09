Single-family home sells for $467,000 in Guerneville

A historic house located at 18198 Hwy 116 in Guerneville has new owners. The 516-square-foot property, built in 1912, was sold on July 21, 2023, for $467,000, or $905 per square foot. The layout of this single-story house consists of one bedroom and one bath. The property occupies a sizable 0.3-acre lot.

Other houses have recently changed hands nearby:

In March 2023, a 984-square-foot home on Old Monte Rio Road in Guerneville sold for $450,000, a price per square foot of $457. The home has 1 bedroom 1 bathroom.

A 1,326-square-foot home at 17530 Orchard Avenue in Guerneville sold in April 2023 for $800,000, a price per square foot of $603. The home has 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.

On Santa Rosa Avenue in Guerneville in July 2023 a 679-square-foot home was sold for $710,000, a price per square foot of $1,046. The home has 1 bedroom and 2 bathrooms.

This automated story was produced for the Santa Rosa Press Democrat using artificial intelligence and data science. Property information is compiled from municipal assessors in Sonoma County. For any errors email info@pressdemocrat.com.