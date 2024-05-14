Single-family home sells for $500,000 in Santa Rosa

104 11th Street (Google Street View)

A spacious historic house located at 104 11th Street in Santa Rosa has new owners.

The 2,441-square-foot property, built in 1892, was sold on April 26, 2024.

The $500,000 purchase price works out to $205 per square foot.

This two-story house has four bedrooms and one bath. The property is equipped with a cooling system. Additionally, the house features a detached one-car garage. The lot of the property covers an area of 5,227 square feet.

Other houses have recently been sold nearby:

On Ripley Street in Santa Rosa in October 2023 a 1,498-square-foot home was sold for $625,000, a price per square foot of $417. The home has 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.

A 1,498-square-foot home at 839 Ripley Street in Santa Rosa sold in May 2023 for $461,000, a price per square foot of $308. The home has 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.

In January 2024, a 1,757-square-foot home on 10th Street in Santa Rosa sold for $590,000, a price per square foot of $336. The home has 4 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.

This automated story was produced for the Santa Rosa Press Democrat using artificial intelligence and data science. Property information is compiled from municipal assessors in Sonoma County. For any errors email info@pressdemocrat.com.