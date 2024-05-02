Single-family home sells for $550,000 in Guerneville

19430 Hidden Valley Road (Google Street View)

A 1,200-square-foot house built in 1961 has changed hands.

The property located at 19430 Hidden Valley Road in Guerneville was sold on April 8, 2024, for $550,000, or $458 per square foot.

The layout of this single-story home includes two bedrooms and one bath. Inside, a fireplace enhances the ambiance of the living area. Additionally, the house includes an attached garage. The property sits on a 4,791-square-foot lot.

These nearby houses have also recently changed hands:

On Hidden Valley Road in Guerneville in July 2023 a 1,056-square-foot home was sold for $500,000, a price per square foot of $473. The home has 2 bedrooms 1 bathroom.

A 680-square-foot home at 19378 Hidden Valley Road in Guerneville sold in June 2023 for $440,000, a price per square foot of $647. The home has 2 bedrooms 1 bathroom.

In October 2023, a 1,110-square-foot home on Old Cazadero Road in Guerneville sold for $459,000, a price per square foot of $414. The home has 2 bedrooms 1 bathroom.

