Single-family home sells for $650,000 in Sea Ranch

A 1,084-square-foot house built in 1997 has changed hands.

The property located at 38050 Timber Ridge Road in Sea Ranch was sold on Aug. 30, 2023, for $650,000, or $600 per square foot. The layout of this single-story home includes two bedrooms and two baths. Inside, a fireplace enhances the ambiance of the living area. The property is equipped with central heating.

Additional houses that have recently changed hands close by include:

On Deerfield Road in The Sea Ranch in June 2023 a 1,835-square-foot home was sold for $1,250,000, a price per square foot of $681. The home has 2 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.

In April 2023, a 1,910-square-foot home on Hedgegate Road in The Sea Ranch sold for $1,372,000, a price per square foot of $718. The home has 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.

A 1,855-square-foot home at 233 Cormorant Close in The Sea Ranch sold in August 2023 for $1,220,000, a price per square foot of $658. The home has 2 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms.

This automated story was produced for the Santa Rosa Press Democrat using artificial intelligence and data science. Property information is compiled from municipal assessors in Sonoma County. For any errors email info@pressdemocrat.com.