Single-family home sells for $665,000 in Rohnert Park

A 1,391-square-foot house built in 1975 has changed hands. The property located at 7224 Circle Drive in Rohnert Park was sold on April 26, 2023. The $665,000 purchase price works out to $478 per square foot. The property features three bedrooms, two bathrooms, and an attached garage as well as one parking space. The unit sits on a 6,534-square-foot lot.

These nearby houses have also recently been sold:

A 1,364-square-foot home at 5312 Coronado Court in Rohnert Park sold in April 2023 for $695,000, a price per square foot of $510.

On Barbi Lane in Rohnert Park in January 2023 a 1,762-square-foot home was sold for $700,000, a price per square foot of $397.

In April 2023, a 1,536-square-foot home on Carioca Court in Rohnert Park sold for $696,500, a price per square foot of $453.

This automated story was produced for the Santa Rosa Press Democrat by United Robots using artificial intelligence and data science. Property information is compiled from municipal assessors in Sonoma County. For any errors email info@pressdemocrat.com.