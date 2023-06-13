Single-family home sells for $680,000 in Rohnert Park

The property located at 843 Lilac Way in Rohnert Park was sold on May 26, 2023. The $680,000 purchase price works out to $483 per square foot. The house, built in 1973, has an interior space of 1,408 square feet. The property features three bedrooms, two bathrooms, a garage, and one parking space. The unit sits on a 0.3-acre lot.

Additional houses that have recently changed hands close by include:

On Lamont Court in Rohnert Park in March 2023 a 1,344-square-foot home was sold for $715,000, a price per square foot of $532.

In May 2023, a 1,344-square-foot home on Lancaster Drive in Rohnert Park sold for $730,000, a price per square foot of $543.

A 1,344-square-foot home at 525 Lorraine Court in Rohnert Park sold in March 2023 for $652,500, a price per square foot of $485.

This automated story was produced for the Santa Rosa Press Democrat using artificial intelligence and data science. Property information is compiled from municipal assessors in Sonoma County. For any errors email info@pressdemocrat.com.