A 1,343-square-foot house built in 1999 has changed hands. The property located at 2729 Gallop Drive in Santa Rosa was sold on March 23, 2023. The $685,000 purchase price works out to $510 per square foot. The property features three bedrooms, two baths, an attached garage, and two parking spaces. It sits on a 5,662-square-foot lot.

Additional houses that have recently been purchased close by include:

A 2,075-square-foot home at 2638 Arrowhead Drive in Santa Rosa sold in December 2022 for $682,500, a price per square foot of $329.

On Wild Bill Way in Santa Rosa in February 2023 a 1,716-square-foot home was sold for $679,000, a price per square foot of $396.

In March 2023, a home on Flapjack Way in Santa Rosa sold for $875,000.

This automated story was produced for the Santa Rosa Press Democrat by United Robots using artificial intelligence and data science. Property information is compiled from municipal assessors in Sonoma County. For any errors email info@pressdemocrat.com.