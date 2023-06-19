Single-family home sells for $694,545 in Santa Rosa

A 1,240-square-foot house built in 2002 has changed hands. The property located at 2469 Meda Avenue in Santa Rosa was sold on May 31, 2023, for $694,545, or $560 per square foot. The property features three bedrooms, three bathrooms, an attached garage, and two parking spaces. The unit sits on a 3,350-square-foot lot.

Additional houses that have recently been purchased close by include:

On Citrine Way in Santa Rosa in April 2023 a 1,277-square-foot home was sold for $642,000, a price per square foot of $503. The home has 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.

A 1,227-square-foot home at 2018 Tokay Street in Santa Rosa sold in February 2023 for $639,000, a price per square foot of $521. The home has 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.

In May 2023, a 1,723-square-foot home on Rudesill Lane in Santa Rosa sold for $750,000, a price per square foot of $435. The home has 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.

This automated story was produced for the Santa Rosa Press Democrat using artificial intelligence and data science. Property information is compiled from municipal assessors in Sonoma County. For any errors email info@pressdemocrat.com.