Single-family home sells for $700,000 in Santa Rosa

A 1,242-square-foot house built in 1955 has changed hands. The property located at 3423 Montgomery Drive in Santa Rosa was sold on Aug. 11, 2023. The $700,000 purchase price works out to $564 per square foot. The layout of this single-story house consists of three bedrooms and two baths. The home's outer structure has wood shake roofing / shingles. Inside, there is a fireplace. The property is equipped with central heating and a cooling system. Additionally, the house features an attached two-car garage.

Other houses have recently changed hands nearby:

On Hermit Way in Santa Rosa in April 2023 a 1,600-square-foot home was sold for $700,000, a price per square foot of $438. The home has 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.

In June 2023, a 2,736-square-foot home on Yulupa Circle in Santa Rosa sold for $1,150,000, a price per square foot of $420. The home has 4 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms.

A 3,290-square-foot home at 3500 Midway Drive in Santa Rosa sold in May 2023 for $1,455,000, a price per square foot of $442. The home has 3 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms.

This automated story was produced for the Santa Rosa Press Democrat using artificial intelligence and data science. Property information is compiled from municipal assessors in Sonoma County. For any errors email info@pressdemocrat.com.