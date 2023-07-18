Single-family home sells for $710,000 in Santa Rosa

The spacious property located at 405 Boas Drive in Santa Rosa was sold on June 28, 2023 for $710,000, or $331 per square foot. The house, built in 1963, has an interior space of 2,148 square feet. The layout of this single-story house consists of three bedrooms and three baths. Inside, there is a fireplace. Situated on a spacious 0.3-acre lot, the property offers ample outdoor space.

Other houses have recently been sold nearby:

On Gold Lake Drive in Santa Rosa in February 2023 a 1,400-square-foot home was sold for $585,000, a price per square foot of $418. The home has 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.

A 1,110-square-foot home at 420 Tanglewood Court in Santa Rosa sold in June 2023 for $550,000, a price per square foot of $495. The home has 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.

In April 2023, a 1,318-square-foot home on Oak Park Way in Santa Rosa sold for $691,000, a price per square foot of $524. The home has 4 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.

This automated story was produced for the Santa Rosa Press Democrat using artificial intelligence and data science. Property information is compiled from municipal assessors in Sonoma County. For any errors email info@pressdemocrat.com.