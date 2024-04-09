Single-family home sells for $725,000 in Santa Rosa

524 Drake Drive (Google Street View)

A 1,224-square-foot house built in 1969 has changed hands.

The property located at 524 Drake Drive in Santa Rosa was sold on March 15, 2024, for $725,000, or $592 per square foot.

This single-story house has three bedrooms and two baths. Additionally, the house features an attached two-car garage. The property occupies a lot of 5,662 square feet.

Additional houses that have recently changed hands close by include:

A 1,058-square-foot home at 5058 Parkhurst Drive in Santa Rosa sold in March 2024 for $609,000, a price per square foot of $576. The home has 2 bedrooms 1 bathroom.

On Parkhurst Drive in Santa Rosa in October 2023 a 1,058-square-foot home was sold for $300,000, a price per square foot of $284. The home has 2 bedrooms 1 bathroom.

In May 2023, a 1,800-square-foot home on Oak Park Way in Santa Rosa sold for $865,000, a price per square foot of $481. The home has 4 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms.

This automated story was produced for the Santa Rosa Press Democrat using artificial intelligence and data science. Property information is compiled from municipal assessors in Sonoma County. For any errors email info@pressdemocrat.com.