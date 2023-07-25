Single-family home sells for $750,000 in Cazadero

A 1,984-square-foot house built in 1982 has changed hands. The property located at 1840 Austin Creek Road in Cazadero was sold on July 5, 2023. The $750,000 purchase price works out to $378 per square foot. This three-story house has two bedrooms and three bathrooms. In addition, the home features a single carport. The property encompasses a generous 9,583 square feet of land.

