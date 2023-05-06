Single-family home sells for $750,000 in Healdsburg

A house located at 304 Orchard Street in Healdsburg has a new owner. The 1,140-square-foot property, built in 1977, was sold on April 17, 2023. The $750,000 purchase price works out to $658 per square foot. The property features two bedrooms, two bathrooms, an attached garage, and two parking spaces. The unit sits on a 3,920-square-foot lot.

Additional houses that have recently been sold close by include:

In March 2023, a 1,380-square-foot home on Prune Tree Drive in Healdsburg sold for $650,000, a price per square foot of $471.

A 1,362-square-foot home at 306 Vineyard Drive in Healdsburg sold in January 2023 for $650,000, a price per square foot of $477.

On Olive Circle in Healdsburg in April 2023 a 1,200-square-foot home was sold for $595,000, a price per square foot of $496.

This automated story was produced for the Santa Rosa Press Democrat by United Robots using artificial intelligence and data science. Property information is compiled from municipal assessors in Sonoma County. For any errors email info@pressdemocrat.com.