Single-family home sells for $771,000 in Santa Rosa

5204 Badger Road (Google Street View)

The property located at 5204 Badger Road in Santa Rosa was sold on April 26, 2024 for $771,000, or $458 per square foot.

The house, built in 1977, has an interior space of 1,683 square feet.

The layout of this single-story house includes three bedrooms and two bathrooms. Inside, a fireplace adds character to the home. The property sits on a 7,405-square-foot lot.

Additional houses that have recently changed hands close by include:

A 1,312-square-foot home at 5246 Lockwood Circle in Santa Rosa sold in September 2023 for $750,000, a price per square foot of $572. The home has 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.

On Zachery Place in Santa Rosa in September 2023 a 2,548-square-foot home was sold for $1,237,500, a price per square foot of $486. The home has 4 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms.

In March 2024, a 1,328-square-foot home on Badger Court in Santa Rosa sold for $785,000, a price per square foot of $591. The home has 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.

This automated story was produced for the Santa Rosa Press Democrat using artificial intelligence and data science. Property information is compiled from municipal assessors in Sonoma County. For any errors email info@pressdemocrat.com.