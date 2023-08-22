Single-family home sells for $790,000 in Santa Rosa

A spacious house located at 236 Granada Place in Santa Rosa has new owners. The 2,108-square-foot property, built in 1989, was sold on Aug. 2, 2023, for $790,000, or $375 per square foot. This single-story home has three bedrooms and two bathrooms. Inside, there is a fireplace. The property is equipped with central heating and a cooling system.

These nearby houses have also recently been purchased:

A 1,410-square-foot home at 4771 Granada Drive in Santa Rosa sold in June 2023 for $800,000, a price per square foot of $567. The home has 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.

On Middle Rincon Road in Santa Rosa in March 2023 a 1,656-square-foot home was sold for $1,125,000, a price per square foot of $679. The home has 3 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms.

In March 2023, a 2,468-square-foot home on Prospect Avenue in Santa Rosa sold for $939,000, a price per square foot of $380. The home has 4 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms.

