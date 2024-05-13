Single-family home sells for $813,000 in Santa Rosa

3220 Nielsen Road (Google Street View)

The property located at 3220 Nielsen Road in Santa Rosa was sold on April 18, 2024 for $813,000, or $409 per square foot.

The house, built in 1995, has an interior space of 1,988 square feet.

This single-story home offers a spacious layout with four bedrooms and two baths. Inside, there is a fireplace. In addition, the house comes with an attached two-car garage, allowing for convenient vehicle storage and additional storage space. The property sits on an 0.3-acre lot.

Additional houses that have recently changed hands close by include:

On Conifer Drive in Santa Rosa in August 2023 a 2,106-square-foot home was sold for $816,000, a price per square foot of $387. The home has 4 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.

A 2,076-square-foot home at 3216 Terra Linda Drive in Santa Rosa sold in June 2023 for $930,000, a price per square foot of $448. The home has 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.

In August 2023, a 3,433-square-foot home on Cobblestone Drive in Santa Rosa sold for $1,700,000, a price per square foot of $495. The home has 4 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms.

This automated story was produced for the Santa Rosa Press Democrat using artificial intelligence and data science. Property information is compiled from municipal assessors in Sonoma County. For any errors email info@pressdemocrat.com.