Single-family home sells for $820,000 in Santa Rosa

The property located at 2636 Knolls Drive in Santa Rosa was sold on July 7, 2023 for $820,000, or $543 per square foot. The house, built in 1985, has an interior space of 1,511 square feet. The layout of this single-story home consists of three bedrooms and two bathrooms. On the exterior, the house is characterized by the use of wood shake roofing / shingles. Inside, a fireplace adds character to the home. The property is equipped with a cooling system. Additionally, the house provides a one-car garage. The lot of the property covers a substancial area of 0.3-acre.

These nearby houses have also recently been purchased:

In June 2023, a 2,340-square-foot home on Kamloops Court in Santa Rosa sold for $951,000, a price per square foot of $406. The home has 5 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms.

On Warwick Drive in Santa Rosa in June 2023 a 2,168-square-foot home was sold for $625,000, a price per square foot of $288. The home has 3 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms.

A 1,470-square-foot home at 2623 Canterbury Drive in Santa Rosa sold in April 2023 for $660,000, a price per square foot of $449. The home has 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.

This automated story was produced for the Santa Rosa Press Democrat using artificial intelligence and data science. Property information is compiled from municipal assessors in Sonoma County. For any errors email info@pressdemocrat.com.