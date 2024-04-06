Single-family home sells for $885,000 in Petaluma

1134 Wieling Way (Google Street View)

A spacious house located at 1134 Wieling Way in Petaluma has new owners.

The 2,188-square-foot property, built in 1989, was sold on March 18, 2024, for $885,000, or $404 per square foot.

This two-story home presents a roomy floor plan, featuring four bedrooms and three bathrooms. Inside, there is a fireplace. The property is equipped with a cooling system. Additionally, the home comes with a one-car garage. The property occupies a lot of 5,662 square feet.

Additional houses that have recently been sold close by include:

On Wieling Way in Petaluma in March 2023 a 2,188-square-foot home was sold for $925,000, a price per square foot of $423. The home has 4 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms.

A 2,030-square-foot home at 1558 Henry Way in Petaluma sold in June 2023 for $1,077,500, a price per square foot of $531. The home has 3 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms.

In January 2024, a 1,751-square-foot home on Bond Avenue in Petaluma sold for $1,237,000, a price per square foot of $706. The home has 4 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.

This automated story was produced for the Santa Rosa Press Democrat using artificial intelligence and data science. Property information is compiled from municipal assessors in Sonoma County. For any errors email info@pressdemocrat.com.