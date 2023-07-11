Single-family home sells for $895,000 in Santa Rosa

A 2,333-square-foot house built in 1961 has changed hands. The spacious property located at 1247 Martha Way in Santa Rosa was sold on June 22, 2023, for $895,000, or $384 per square foot. The layout of this single-story home consists of three bedrooms and two bathrooms. Inside, a fireplace adds character to the home. The lot size of the property measures an impressive 10,454 square feet.

Other houses have recently changed hands nearby:

In May 2023, a 1,408-square-foot home on Hoen Avenue in Santa Rosa sold for $650,000, a price per square foot of $462. The home has 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.

A 1,702-square-foot home at 3402 Sidney Square in Santa Rosa sold in February 2023 for $560,000, a price per square foot of $329. The home has 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.

On Fir Drive in Santa Rosa in June 2023 a 1,605-square-foot home was sold for $530,000, a price per square foot of $330. The home has 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.

This automated story was produced for the Santa Rosa Press Democrat using artificial intelligence and data science. Property information is compiled from municipal assessors in Sonoma County. For any errors email info@pressdemocrat.com.