Single-family home sells for $910,000 in Windsor

A spacious house located at 325 La Quinta Drive in Windsor has new owners. The 2,237-square-foot property, built in 1989, was sold on Aug. 4, 2023, for $910,000, or $407 per square foot. This two-story home presents a roomy floor plan, featuring four bedrooms and three baths. Inside, there is a fireplace. The property is equipped with central heating and a cooling system. Additionally, the house features a two-car garage, providing ample room for vehicles and storage needs.

Additional houses that have recently been purchased close by include:

On La Quinta Court in Windsor in July 2023 a 2,574-square-foot home was sold for $1,137,500, a price per square foot of $442. The home has 5 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms.

In February 2023, a 1,544-square-foot home on Buena Tierra Way in Windsor sold for $805,000, a price per square foot of $521. The home has 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.

A 1,998-square-foot home at 9596 Vancouver Lane in Windsor sold in June 2023 for $1,050,000, a price per square foot of $526. The home has 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.

This automated story was produced for the Santa Rosa Press Democrat using artificial intelligence and data science. Property information is compiled from municipal assessors in Sonoma County. For any errors email info@pressdemocrat.com.