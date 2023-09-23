Single-family home sells for $925,000 in Penngrove

271 Oak Street (Google Street View)

A 1,583-square-foot house built in 1956 has changed hands.

The property located at 271 Oak Street in Penngrove was sold on Aug. 31, 2023. The $925,000 purchase price works out to $584 per square foot. This single-story house offers a spacious layout with four bedrooms and two bathrooms. The property is equipped with a cooling system. Additionally, the house includes a two-car garage, offering generous space for vehicles and storage requirements.

These nearby houses have also recently been sold:

A 3,033-square-foot home at 270 Olga Maria Court in Penngrove sold in July 2023 for $1,799,000, a price per square foot of $593. The home has 4 bedrooms and 4 bathrooms.

In February 2023, a 2,232-square-foot home on Eichten Lane in Penngrove sold for $1,300,000, a price per square foot of $582. The home has 4 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms.

