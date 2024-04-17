Single-family home sells for $941,000 in Rohnert Park

8010 Manchester Avenue (Google Street View)

A 2,062-square-foot house built in 1996 has changed hands.

The spacious property located at 8010 Manchester Avenue in Rohnert Park was sold on March 28, 2024, for $941,000, or $456 per square foot.

This two-story house offers a spacious layout with four bedrooms and three bathrooms. Inside, there is a fireplace. The property is equipped with central heating and a cooling system. The property's lot measures 5,227 square feet square feet in area.

These nearby houses have also recently been purchased:

On Mathias Place in Rohnert Park in August 2023 a 1,692-square-foot home was sold for $799,000, a price per square foot of $472. The home has 4 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.

In July 2023, a 1,816-square-foot home on Mathias Place in Rohnert Park sold for $775,000, a price per square foot of $427. The home has 4 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.

A 1,692-square-foot home at 8010 Mainsail Drive in Rohnert Park sold in April 2023 for $811,500, a price per square foot of $480. The home has 4 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.

This automated story was produced for the Santa Rosa Press Democrat using artificial intelligence and data science. Property information is compiled from municipal assessors in Sonoma County. For any errors email info@pressdemocrat.com.