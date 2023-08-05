Single-family home sells for $975,000 in Petaluma

A 2,058-square-foot house built in 1985 has changed hands. The spacious property located at 1636 Del Oro Circle in Petaluma was sold on July 17, 2023, for $975,000, or $474 per square foot. This two-story house boasts a generous living space with four bedrooms and three baths. On the exterior, the home features wood shake roofing / shingles. Inside, a fireplace adds character to the home. The property is equipped with a cooling system. Additionally, the house includes an attached two-car garage, offering generous space for vehicles and storage requirements. The lot size of the property measures an impressive 7,840 square feet.

Additional houses that have recently been purchased close by include:

A 1,832-square-foot home at 1669 Del Oro Circle in Petaluma sold in May 2023 for $920,000, a price per square foot of $502. The home has 3 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms.

In March 2023, a 1,928-square-foot home on Del Oro Circle in Petaluma sold for $899,000, a price per square foot of $466. The home has 3 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms.

On Bond Avenue in Petaluma in April 2023 a 1,470-square-foot home was sold for $815,000, a price per square foot of $554. The home has 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.

